Disoriented 87-year-old missing man last seen near Ypsilanti hospital

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are searching for 87-year-old Stanley Chester Gurney who was last seen near St. Joseph Mercy Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday while disoriented.

Gurney is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has balding hair and brown eyes. Gurney was wearing a white, gray and blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a combat veteran ball cap Saturday.

He was driving a 2005 Gray Hyundai Sante Fe with the Michigan license plate DVS 6423.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.