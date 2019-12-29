Crews in Madison Heights work to prevent green ooze from spreading into sewer system and Lake St. Clair

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sunday’s expected heavy rainfall is causing new concern about the green chemical ooze along I-696.

The Environmental Protection Agency will have extra crews in Madison Heights to try and prevent it from spreading into the sewer system and Lake St. Clair.

Read: ‘We are concerned’ -- Sunday’s rain could impact chemical leak on I-696

Local 4′s Victor Williams was live from the area Sunday morning and spoke with officials on the latest update.

On Sunday barricades were surrounding the site where the green substance identified as hexavelent chromium was found seeping onto I-696.

It is a major concern city leaders are trying to address in Madison Heights.

“Our drinking water is safe. There’s no contaminants out there. Everything that I have heard about this chemical is if you touch it, that’s where the concern is," said Madison Heights Mayor Pro Tem, Roslyn Grafstein.

“Heavy rain could possibly impact the water levels at the site which is why it’s important that we have a sump pump operating at the site which will be able to collect contaminated water from inside the facility," said Jill Greenberg of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great lakes and Energy.

Read more: Crews continue cleanup after green chemical substance oozes onto I-696

Crews will also be vacuuming nearby catch basins daily and monitoring the air inside of the facility.

“We will have additional personnel on hand at the site. We’re preparing not only for rain but also for cold weather and snow," Greenberg added.

Though officials believe the substance isn’t dangerous for people, it does threaten the environment.

“We are concerned and we’re going to be on top of it, this is something that the state and federal agencies are working on," said Grafstein.

The state is waiting for data from more tests to determine the next steps.