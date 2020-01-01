Police investigating after man’s body found on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A homicide investigation started Wednesday after the body of a man was found just before noon.
According to authorities, the body of a man in his 20s was found in the 9100 block of Monica Street, near the intersection of Livernois and Joy Road.
Police said the man had been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.
