Authorities seek man who robbed Pontiac Family Dollar at gunpoint

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man robbed a Pontiac Family Dollar store at gunpoint Monday evening, authorities said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the store in the 90 block of W. Auburn Road at 7:15 p.m. He went up to the cashiers, lifted his jacket to show them a pistol he had in his waistband and demanded money.

The employees told deputies he went behind the counter, took the gun out and took money from the cash register. The man then demanded that the manager take him to the store’s safe. An employee complied, and the man took money from the safe as well.

The man then fled on foot.

He is described as a black man in his 30s. He was wearing a red plaid hat with a flap, a black hoodie, black gym pants with a white stripe and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.