Celebratory gunfire at midnight of new year puts Detroit residents in danger

DETROIT – Shocking video of people across Detroit firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight for New Year’s Day is demonstrating the danger of celebratory gunfire.

The videos have been shared hundreds, if not thousands, of times Thursday on social media. Cameras were rolling all over the city as people fired their guns to bring in the new year.

Lifelong Detroit resident Muhsin Muhammad said his home got hit by a shot in the past.

“We know it’s coming, and you can hear it all around you,” Muhammad said.

He said his family has a safety plan.

“The No. 1 tactic I use is I try to stay in a safe place,” Muhammad said. “We try to stay away from windows.”

Medical officials riding an EMS rig in Detroit said their windshield was struck by one of those bullets.

The windshield of an EMS vehicle that was struck by a bullet Dec. 31, 2019.

In Houston, a 61-year-old nurse was hit in the neck and killed by celebratory gunfire, according to police.

Muhammad said the problem is getting worse in Detroit.

“Did you say you get under the bed?” Local 4′s Shawn Ley asked.

“We lie down in a prone position so if it comes through the window it does not have a horizontal projection,” Muhammad said.

One bullet went straight through the roof of a business, officials said. The round landed on the floor.

“I don’t think they care,” Muhammad said. “It is, ‘I want to show a display of firearms.’”

You can watch Shawn Ley’s full story in the video posted above.