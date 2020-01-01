Bullet smashes through windshield of Detroit EMS vehicle just before midnight of new year

DETROIT – A bullet smashed through the windshield of a Detroit EMS vehicle just minutes before the new year officially began, police said.

The EMS was on a run around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of I-96 and the Davison Freeway when the bullet struck the upper left portion of the windshield, according to authorities.

Officials said the bullet ended up near the steering wheel. It is believed to be a bullet from celebratory gunfire coming back down.

“There is no place in the city of Detroit for celebratory gunfire," said Detroit police chief James Craig. “It just doesn’t seem that that’s getting through and we’ve had fatalities in the past and individuals injured.”

Repair crews initially thought that a rock had damaged the windshield.

“The concept this was a rock is really ridiculous,” said Lt. Bill Hart, with the Detroit Firefighters Union.

Nobody was injured, but the driver had some fine glass land on his uniform, authorities said.

No additional information was revealed.

The windshield of an EMS vehicle that was struck by a bullet Dec. 31, 2019.