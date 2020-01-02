Police searching for 34-year-old woman who vanished in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a woman who vanished more than a week ago in Clinton Township.

Rebecca Marie Woffard, 34, was last seen Dec. 22 in the area of 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, officials said.

She has been seen panhandling in Detroit’s Campus Martius and along Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills, according to authorities.

Clinton Township police said Woffard is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is from out of state and has no family members or friends in the area, police said.

Anyone who has seen Woffard or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7886.