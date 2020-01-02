‘Recovery mission’ underway after teen falls off pier into Lake Michigan

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – West Michigan officials searching for a teenage girl who fell off a pier into Lake Michigan say it has now shifted to a recovery mission.

WOOD TV reports a male and a 16-year-old girl fell off the pier late Wednesday at Holland State Park.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s officials said the two people, who are not from West Michigan but are from the state, fell off when a large wave hit the pier, knocking them both off.

The male was able to get himself out of the water, but the teenage girl was not.

Waves at the time were estimated at about 12 feet (3.7 meters) high, the sheriff’s office said. The search was described as a recovery effort early Thursday.

As you can hear, strong winds churning up some waves out here. pic.twitter.com/J95aPtIjAg — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) January 2, 2020

The person who got out of the water was identified as a male. His name and the identity of the missing person weren’t immediately released.

Crews from the sheriff’s office, the Park Township and Holland fire departments, and the U.S. Coast Guard were among involved in the search.