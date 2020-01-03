Around 30 people displaced by fire that damaged 16 units at Southfield apartment complex
Cause of fire still under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Around 30 people were displaced Friday when 16 units were damaged inside a Southfield apartment complex, officials said.
The fire started Friday morning in the 20600 block of Kensington Court near I-696 and Evergreen Road.
Nobody was injured in the fire, authorities said.
Smoke and water damaged 16 units and left around 30 people without a home, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it doesn’t appear to have been suspicious, firefighters said.
