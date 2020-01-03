43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Local News

Employees accuse Richmond schools superintendent of abusive work conditions

School board meets behind closed doors

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Tags: Richmond, Brian Walmsley, Macomb County, Richmond Community Schools

RICHMOND, Mich. – The Richmond Community Schools district school board met Thursday to discuss the future of its superintendent.

The board debated Brian Walmsley’s fate behind closed doors for hours after current and former employees accused him of abusive work conditions.

Many parents and staff members said they hope Walmsley is fired.

See the full report in the video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: