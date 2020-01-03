Employees accuse Richmond schools superintendent of abusive work conditions
School board meets behind closed doors
RICHMOND, Mich. – The Richmond Community Schools district school board met Thursday to discuss the future of its superintendent.
The board debated Brian Walmsley’s fate behind closed doors for hours after current and former employees accused him of abusive work conditions.
Many parents and staff members said they hope Walmsley is fired.
See the full report in the video above.
