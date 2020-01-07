Investigation finds Richmond schools superintendent didn’t violate the law

RICHMOND, Mich. – The lawfirm hired to investigate allegations against Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley said he didn’t violate the law.

The investigation came after three complaints of workplace harassment and abusive behavior were brought against Walmsley.

A school board meeting was held behind closed doors for hours last week to discuss the report, and in its final resolution in the matter the board cleared Walmsley.

The board also put in language directing him to, going forward, follow policy in regards to staff discipline, staff evaluations, and forbids retaliation. It also references restorative practices that need to be completed, including conflict resolution and effective communication.

Union leadership has complained to the school board about Walmsley. Leadership said that although only three complaints were made against Walmsley, there are many more, but staff fears retaliation.

In his last review the school board rated Walmsley as highly effective.