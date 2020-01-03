Man faked his own stabbing outside West Bloomfield synagogue, police say

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police said a man faked his own stabbing outside a West Bloomfield synagogue.

It was his Apple Watch that helped police crack the case, according to officials. Police said Sean Samitt made up an elaborate story about being attacked for his Jewish faith.

“During the assault he stated that the suspect was kind of ranting anti-semetic rhetoric,” West Bloomfield’s Deputy Chief Curt Lawson said.

Police say the assault never happened. Samitt claimed he was attacked outside of Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield where he worked

“Stated that he had attempted to fight off the attacker and in the process was stabbed in the abdomen area,” Lawson said.

Police took the report seriously and started investigating

“We immediately brought in detectives, brought in our canine dogs, we canvassed the neighborhood looking for the suspect,” Lawson said. “The (Apple Watch) app told us that it was inconsistent with the time frame that he laid out to us initially,” Lawson said.