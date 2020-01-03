Police: Man robbed, assaulted by man, woman in Birmingham parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A man was robbed and assaulted by two people in a parking lot last week in Birmingham, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 2700 block of Maple Road in Birmingham on Dec. 27 on reports of someone being assaulted in the parking lot.

Police said they arrived at the scene and discovered a resident at the apartment complex, a 32-year-old man, was bleeding and had a swollen eye. He stated he returned from the bank and was walking in the parking lot when an unknown male and female approached him, demanded he hand over his wallet and phone, and then punched him several times.

Birmingham police said the suspects are described as a black male, early to mid 30′s, 6′3″ with a muscular build, and a black female in her 60′s with a skinny build.