Man returns to Novi home to find toddler dead, wife injured

NOVI, Mich. – Police are investigating after a toddler was found dead and a woman was found injured in Novi on Friday evening.

Police received a report from a man at 5:32 p.m. telling them when he arrived home in the 50900 block of Sevilla Circle he found his wife injured and toddler dead. Police said they are victims of violence.

Police said both victims had severe physical trauma. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.