Toddler dead, mother injured after being found with ‘severe physical trauma,’ Novi police say

NOVI, Mich. – A father told police he came home to find his toddler had been killed and his wife severely injured.

READ: Man says he returned to Novi home to find toddler dead, wife injured

Police said the father called 911 at 5:32 p.m. from inside the family’s home on Sevilla Circle after he said he found his wife and child in very bad condition.

Ranadheer Gudupaty lives in the area and cannot believe the news.

“I’m in a terrible shock right now. I don’t know how to express my feelings right now, but I feel sorry for them and I pray,” Gudupaty said.

Police said both victims had severe physical trauma. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Residents in the area said they would often see the family walking down the street with the toddler in the summer.

Police said they don’t have an exact answer as to what happened. The investigation is ongoing.