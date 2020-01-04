Sterling Heights woman found dead after going missing for days

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township police confirm the body of Ghaida Haddad was found Saturday.

Haddad’s body was located Saturday at 12 p.m. on the west side of Hayes Road north of 21 Mile Road.

Police say Haddad was found under a line of trees near a retention pond. Police added that they do not believe foul play is a factor.

Haddad, 51, went missing Dec. 27 around 2 p.m. after walking out of a Marshalls store in Shelby Township.

Original Story: Sterling Heights woman last seen at Marshalls in Shelby Township has been missing for a week

“We would like to offer our condolences to the Haddad family at this difficult time. We would also like to thank the volunteers involved in the search as well as the Macomb and Oakland County Sheriff’s Departments and the Michigan State Police for contributing considerable resources in the effort to find her,” said the Shelby Township Police Department in a statement.