Local News

6 injured in house explosion on Detroit’s west side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local, Local News, Wayne County, Detroit
Multiple people were injured when a house in Detroit exploded on Jan. 4, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Authorities are investigating a house that exploded Saturday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, a house in the 14400 block of Evergreen Road, just south of Lyndon Avenue, exploded. They believe it could have been a gas explosion.

Six people were rushed to a local hospital with injuries -- five are being treated for burns, one is being treated for smoke inhalation. They range in age from 18 to 38 years old.

No deaths were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

