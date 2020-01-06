Shelby Township police investigating shooting between cousins

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An “active police situation” was reported Monday afternoon in Shelby Township after police say a shooting erupted between cousins in a parking lot.

Shelby Township police said the scene was at 23 Mile Road and Shelby. Police were asking people to avoid the area at around 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., police said the scene was under control with no safety risk to the public.

Police said a shooting took place in the parking lot at that intersection. “An investigation into the matter is underway and members of our police department will be in the area into the evening hours.”

Local 4 has learned the shooting was between cousins. One was taken to the hospital and the other turned themselves in to police

BREAKING: Active scene outside of the CVS on 23 Mile Road in Shelby Twp. Police confirm there was a shooting between “cousins” and one cousin was taken to the hospital. The other cousin turned himself in. pic.twitter.com/0YDmIFbYYQ — Koco (@KocoMcAboy) January 6, 2020

Aerial video shows crime scene tape surrounding two parked cars outside of a CVS Pharmacy, with several police vehicles in the parking lot.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

*****Situation at 23/ Shelby is under control, no safety risk to public. Press release forthcoming. ***** — Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) January 6, 2020

***Active Police Situation at 23/Shelby. Please avoid area. Will advise***** — Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) January 6, 2020