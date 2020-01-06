Argument between cousins leads to shooting in Shelby Township parking lot

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An argument between cousins led to a shooting in a Shelby Township parking lot Monday, police said.

Police said the cousins were involved in a fight at 23 Mile Road and Shelby about 1:30 p.m. That led to one person shooting the other person multiple times. The shooter surrendered when police arrived.

The victim is in critical condition, police said.

An investigation is underway, and police are trying to figure out a motive.