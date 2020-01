Published: January 6, 2020, 4:13 am Updated: January 6, 2020, 4:26 am

Three Target stores were targeted by thieves early Monday morning.

The crimes happened in Allen Park, Woodhaven and Dearborn.

Police told Local 4 the thieves smashed the front door and made off with electronics.

Target

Authorities are looking for a silver Dodge Durango linked to the break-ins.