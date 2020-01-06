Thieves work quickly overnight to strike 3 Target stores in Metro Detroit

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Workers were busy installing new doors Monday morning at the Target store in Allen Park.

It was one of three Target stores in Metro Detroit -- one in Woodhaven and another in Dearborn -- where thieves smashed through the front door overnight and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Police suspect it is an organized group of thieves. There are surveillance images which police hope will help identify them.

Police said the group works quickly and efficiently. They have a plan that is well thought out, and the break-ins are simply through the front doors.

Woodhaven was the first store hit about 1 a.m. Monday. The thieves then went to the Allen Park and Dearborn stores. They took off in a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

“I think it’s crazy, I mean, it’s Target. Don’t they have 24/7 surveillance?” said Sarah McCune in Allen Park. “You think you live in a small town and you’re safe, I guess you can’t ever assume that anymore.”

A similar break-in happened at a Brighton store about a week ago. Police suspect it’s the same group of thieves.