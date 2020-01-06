Parent company of more than 60 restaurant chains warns customers of potential data breach

HOUSTON – Landry’s Inc., a Houston-based company behind more than 600 restaurants, hotels and casinos in the United States, warned customers about a data breach that could have compromised credit card information.

According to the company, the data breach likely affected cards used in the 7-month period between March 13 and Oct. 17, 2019.

The company owns more than 60 restaurant chains, including Del Frisco’s Grill, Bubba Gump Shrimp and Joe’s Crab Shack. A full list of locations can be found here.

Landy’s stated on its website that unauthorized access to their network that supports payment processing for restaurants, food and beverage systems.

The breach may have happened when servers swiped customers’ credit cards in machines intended to submit food and drink orders to the kitchen and bar, as opposed to separate machines used on “point-of-sale terminals,” according to Landry’s.

The company urges customers to closely monitor their banking information for unauthorized activity and anyone with questions should call 833-991-1538 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

For more information and steps on how to protect your data, the full statement from Landry’s Inc. can be found here.