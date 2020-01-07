Fight over someone trying to cut in line leads to shooting at Thunderbowl in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Thunderbowl was getting ready to close early Monday when witnesses say a shoving match broke out over someone trying to cut in line.

Security handled that incident, but one of the men went to the parking lot, grabbed a gun from his vehicle and ran to the door. Surveillance video shows him firing about eight shots into the vestibule.

Watch that video below.

Three people were hit. They are being treated at a hospital, while Allen Park police search for the shooter.

Customers weren’t deterred by the shooting. Despite it, the bowling alley was busy Monday night.

“Honestly, it’s a little shocking,” Hussein Hammoud said. “We’ve been coming here for quite some time and we’ve never had an incident of any sort, like, my family is in there right now and it’s really a family establishment.”

Police said the shooter is described as a black man with a light complexion and a beard. He is in his 20s and has a medium build.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 313-386-7800.