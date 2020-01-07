Organization to help Farmington Hills baby who needs heart transplant

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – One brave little boy is in need of a heart transplant and an organization is working to make that happen.

Ewen Ormerod is one special boy.

“He’s 11 months old. He got sick about 2 weeks old,” his mother Meagan Ormerod said.

You may not be able to tell it looking at the infant, but he has a rare condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, which means Ewen needs a new heart -- a procedure that could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We thought we had it covered, but unfortunately in October we found out that that wasn’t the case,” Ormerod said.

Thankfully that’s where The Children’s Organ Transplant Association has come in to help.

“We are working with COTA. They help people or kids with transplants and with ways to pay for it," Ormerod said.

Ewen’s Mother could barely speak when talking about the organization and the $50,000 the association is hoping to raise toward the 11-month-old’s medical bills.

“It’s going to make a huge difference for us," Ormerod said.

In the meantime, Ewen is being treated at Children’s Hospital until his heart transplant becomes a reality.

“They really have done an amazing job to make us feel a little bit better. Even though we’d prefer not to be here, I just want to let everyone know how thankful we are for all the help and support that everyone has given us. It really means a lot,” Ormerod said.