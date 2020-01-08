Michigan State Police cracking down on speeding, texting on I-94 today

DETROIT – Michigan State Police is conducting a special traffic enforcement on a portion of I-94 on Wednesday.

“The Metro South Post will be conducting a traffic initiative on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 focusing on WB I-94 from Vernier to I-75 from 10AM-2PM.”

“The goal of this initiative will be traffic violations for aggressive driving, texting (Distracted) and speed. Troopers will also enforce the Move-Over law as many motorists do not slow the required 10 miles an hour and change lanes as required.”

Michigan State Police conducted similar crackdowns on freeways around Southeast Michigan last year, resulting in hundreds of tickets.