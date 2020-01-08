VIDEO: Pharmacy on Detroit’s east side broken into on Christmas morning

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating people wanted in connection with breaking into a pharmacy on Christmas Day.

According to authorities, at about 2:45 a.m., the suspects gained entry into a pharmacy in the 8300 block of E. Jefferson Avenue by breaking a window. Surveillance video captured them attempting to remove a large safe before fleeing the location.

Surveillance video can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740.