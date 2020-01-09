Highland Park City Hall to be closed Thursday due to building problem
Court cases to be handled at another location
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The Highland Park City Hall will be closed again Thursday due to a building problem.
City Hall and the 30th District Court were both closed Wednesday.
Court cases that were initially scheduled for Wednesday will go forward Thursday as scheduled, but at the Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center. The center is at 10 Pitkin Street, between 3rd and Hamilton streets.
