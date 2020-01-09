Police looking for man who stole from store in Downtown Plymouth
Man stole items from Earth Lore
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole from a Downtown Plymouth store.
The man is accused of taking items from Earth Lore on Wing Street and Forest Avenue. Police did not specify when the theft occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 734-453-1234, ext. 272 or ext. 258.
