Police looking for man who stole from store in Downtown Plymouth

Man stole items from Earth Lore

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Plymouth police say this man stole from Earth Lore.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole from a Downtown Plymouth store.

The man is accused of taking items from Earth Lore on Wing Street and Forest Avenue. Police did not specify when the theft occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 734-453-1234, ext. 272 or ext. 258.

