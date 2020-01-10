$5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2018 Waterford Township homicide

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a 2018 Waterford Township homicide.

The Waterford Township Police Department is still investigating the killing of 24-year-old Samantha Oriana Cosway who was found shot on Nov. 11, 2018 at around 8:45 p.m. in Waterford Township. She was found laying in the street on Lasalle west of Telegraph, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP.