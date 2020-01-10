Center Line man arrested after girlfriend found fatally stabbed in bathtub

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A 68-year-old man was arrested after officers found his girlfriend fatally stabbed in a bathtub Thursday night at a home in the 24000 block of Liberal Street in Center Line.

Police said the man walked into the police department about 11 p.m. and asked for a welfare check on his girlfriend -- they lived together. Police began questioning the man, and then went to the apartment to conduct the welfare check.

The man let them into the apartment. Officers searched the place and found the woman dead in the bathtub with apparent stab wounds. Officers turned to the man, and he just put his hands behind his back, police said.

The woman also was 68 years old.

Charges are pending.