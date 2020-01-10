Center Line man leads police to girlfriend’s body, puts hands behind back to be handcuffed

CENTER LINE, Mich. – Police said a man led them to the body of a 68-year-old woman who had been stabbed twice.

A 68-year-old man walked into the Center Line Public Safety Department at 11 p.m. Thursday night and took them to an apartment he shared with the victim in the 24000 block of Liberal Street. Police said the man asked them to do a welfare check on his girlfriend.

The apartment is just across 10 Mile Road from the public safety headquarters.

“It was out of the ordinary to ask for a welfare check, they usually are a relative and can’t go check,” Center Line Public Safety Director Paul Myszenski said. "Unlocks the door, we go in to look for her. One of the officers checks, they find her deceased, fully clothed in the bathtub.

The victim has been identified as Juliette Peterson. Local 4 has learned that her tight-knit family is absolutely devastated. She has an adult son with the suspect.

When police discovered Peterson’s body her boyfriend turned and put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, according to police.