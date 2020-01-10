Court hearing today for woman charged with murder of pregnant U of M-Dearborn student-athlete

DETROIT – It’s been nearly two months since an emotional vigil honoring Kabria Arnold.

She was found shot to death in the street at Bentler and Pilgrim streets. Paige Arnold remains heartbroken over her sister’s death.

“She was always there, for both of my pregnancies and the pregnancy that I have now, she always had my back,” said Paige.

Kabria Arnold was a student athlete-studying at the University of Michigan-Dearborn with dreams of becoming a nurse. Her mother also revealed she was pregnant.

“So we lost two. We’re naming the next baby after Kabria, so she’s not going anywhere,” said Diane Arnold.

Gabrielle Brantley, of Southfield, was arrested and charged with Arnold’s murder. Investigators say this may have stemmed from a love triangle.

Details could have come last month during a court hearing where the evidence would have been revealed. That hearing, though, was postponed to Jan. 10.

Arnold’s family is hoping their questions will get answered.

“I just want to know what her last moments were about. That’s all that really matters to me. I’ll let the law handle the rest, but the main thing I want to know is she fought a good fight," said Diane Arnold.

The preliminary hearing is Friday afternoon at 36th District Court in Downtown Detroit.

