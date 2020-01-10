Driver in deadly Sterling Heights hit-and-run crash arrested after separate Troy incident

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – More details have emerged in the case of a deadly Sterling Heights hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday.

Police say a 80-year-old woman was killed in that hit-and-run crash Thursday. The driver responsible for the crash at Metro Parkway and Ryan Road is a 58-year-old Sterling Heights resident.

Related: Person killed in hit-and-run at Metro Parkway, Ryan Roads in Sterling Heights

An investigation revealed the driver’s red Ford Fusion was south on Ryan Road and struck the woman as she was crossing the street from east to west. The woman was crossing without a crosswalk and there were no traffic control devices in the area.

Police say the driver fled the scene of the crash, but was found shortly after by Troy police in a separate incident.

The Troy incident happened near Big Beaver and Dequindre roads when a man was turning out of a strip mall and the Sterling Heights hit-and-run driver turned into the same mall. The man who was hit called police. The hit-and-run driver stuck around and was arrested by Sterling Heights police.

One of the Troy officers responding to the crash found 950 grams of suspected marijuana tossed over the fence.