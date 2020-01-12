Celebrity makeup artist Jeffree Star mentions brutally murdered Flint man in video

FLINT, Mich. – Celebrity makeup artist Jeffree Star posted a 17-minute video on YouTube that mentions fan and Flint resident Kevin Bacon who was brutally murdered in December by a man he met on the dating app Grindr.

While Star mentioned Bacon, the video is about his recent breakup with longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt of Grand Rapids.

“Two of my amazing supporters, subscribers and fans passed away over the last few weeks Kevin Bacon in Flint, Michigan and Dylan Cook in San Diego, California, both of them died tragically over the last few weeks and I just wanted to give love and support to their families,” said Star in the video.

Star became tearful while mentioning Cook and Bacon during the last few minutes of the video.

“Just know that you will always be a part of my soul and my heart and I love you guys. Rest in peace to both of them,” Star added.

Star also reportedly donated $20,000 to Bacon’s family to help pay for funeral expenses.

