Police release disturbing details in murder, mutilation of Michigan man

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have released gruesome details surrounding the murder and mutilation of a Michigan man in December.

The body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was found Dec. 28 in a Bennington Township residence, several days after he was reported missing. Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.

Family members reported Bacon missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate said that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app.

On Dec. 30, Mark Latunski, 50, was arraigned on one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body. Latunski was being held without bond and was appointed an attorney. His preliminary examination is scheduled on Jan. 8, followed by a Jan. 14 pretrial hearing.

New details (Warning: Content below is graphic)

On Monday, police released details surrounding the discovery of Bacon’s body in December. According to WILX, police went to Mark Latunski’s home to perform a welfare check to see if missing Kevin Bacon was at Latunski‘s home.

Police entered the residence and found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling. Latunski told police he murdered Bacon by stabbing him with a knife in the back one time then slitting his throat, WILX reports.

Latunski said he wrapped rope around Bacon’s ankles and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling. He also admitted to using the knife to cut off his testicles and eating them later.

Latunski was charged with kidnapping in 2013 for allegedly taking two of his four children from their mother, his ex wife. Those previous charges were dismissed after several competency hearings, WILX reports.

Latunski is due back in court on Wednesday.