GM engineers arrested after Corvettes spotted street racing in Kentucky

KENTUCKY – Two General Motors engineers were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky after police said they caught them racing 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes.

Alexander Thim, of West Bloomfield, and Mark Derkatz, of Windsor, Ontario, were arrested by Kentucky State Police after the Corvettes were spotted street racing.

One Corvette was going 100 mph in a 45 mph zone and the other was going 120 mph, according to police.

GM is aware of the incident involving the test vehicles and is investigating.

