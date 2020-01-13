Gold Cash Gold restaurant in Corktown to close its doors
Restaurant closing after five years
DETROIT – Gold Cash Gold’s last brunch will be served Feb. 2.
The head chef of Gold Cash Gold told The Detroit News one reason for its doors closing is the competition in the area. The auto show moving to the summer season took away the sales boom it received in the winter.
The Corktown business has been in operation for five years inside of an old pawn shop on Michigan Avenue.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.