Utica man dies from heart attack while trying to push stalled car through floodwaters

UTICA, Mich. – Family members of a Utica man who died Saturday believe he had a heart attack while fighting against floodwaters to push a stalled vehicle.

There was so much water surrounding the 59-year-old man’s home that first responders had a hard time getting there.

“Yeah, I can’t believe it,” neighbor Mike Ferrans said. “I’ve known him for a long time.”

Family members believe the man had a heart attack during the storm Saturday night in Utica.

The neighborhood borders the Clinton River, and by Saturday afternoon, many roads and parks had turned into their own rivers. When the man needed help, police and firefighters had a hard time getting to him, according to authorities.

The man was pushing a car that had stalled in floodwater and couldn’t make it to the corner where people were parking their cars during the heavy rain, officials said.

