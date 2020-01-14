Man climbs out of flipped Jeep, runs away from fatal Detroit crash

DETROIT – A man fled Tuesday morning after causing a violent crash that killed one person on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the man is in custody after leaving the crash scene on Warren Avenue near Evergreen Road at about 4:30 a.m.

The man was speeding down Warren in a Jeep when he slammed into the back of a Nissan Altima, police said, killing a 34-year-old man.

“We heard a big boom. We thought someone was shooting down on Warren, right behind my house,” Mayada Hilal said. “We looked outside and we saw all the smoke, just the smoke coming out the car.”

Hilal said she believes she saw the driver responsible fleeing the scene. The driver of the Jeep got out of the overturned vehicle and ran away.

“We saw him running but we didn’t know why. We thought he was running to the accident. He was running away from the accident. Police were coming so fast that they did not see him,” Hilal said.

Police found and arrested the man in Dearborn Heights.