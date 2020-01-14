Redford police looking for missing 62-year-old man

REDFORD, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man.

Eric Nelson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown sweater and a black jacket.

Police said he was driving a grey Chevy Malibu with the license plate No. DVT7609.

He was last seen in the area of Telegraph and West Chicago on Saturday.

If you have any information contact Redford police at (313) 387-2550.