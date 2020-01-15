Person of interest ID’d after man shot inside home with children

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police said Jimmy Mitchell, 25, is a person of interest in the shooting of a man inside a Dearborn home with children inside.

“It’s scary because, I mean, not even dogs can protect you anymore,” resident Lisa Younts said.

Younts lives in the Boston Street neighborhood, just off Telegraph Road. The area was the center of a police investigation. For hours police blocked off the intersection of Banner and Boston after police said someone shot a 24-year-old man multiple times.

The victim is listed as in critical condition at a hospital.

Local 4 crews were there as police put evidence markers on the ground. There were several shell casings on the street.

It was an uneasy situation for Younts.

“I have a disabled daughter and my mom is mentally challenged and throughout the night, I mean, you have to sit there. My house was actually broken into a couple of months ago,” Younts said.

Younts said after this latest shooting she has no other choice but to pack up and move.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mitchell.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent Detroit, Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.