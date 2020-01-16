Michigan Lottery: 27-year-old Oakland County man wins $1.2M Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt sick after realizing he’d won a $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 7: 02-04-08-09-17-28. He bought the winning ticket at the Wayne Med Mart located at 417 South Wayne Road in Westland.

“I saw the jackpot was getting pretty high, so I decided to purchase some tickets,” said the player. “I checked the winning numbers on the website the next day and felt sick when I saw I had matched them all. I was in complete shock.”

The 27-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $761,000, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to take a vacation and invest.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.