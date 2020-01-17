$2,500 reward offered for information in murder of 21-year-old man in Detroit

DETROIT – Officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a 21-year-old man who was murdered on Detroit’s west side.

Wanyia Anderson, 21, was killed around 4:35 a.m. Monday in the area of Puritan and Indiana avenues, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.