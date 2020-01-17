Man shot in head after argument on Tracey Street in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened about 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 15800 block of Tracey Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the victim is a 32-year-old man who got into an argument with a 47-year-old man. The victim started to walk toward Puritan Street when the other man followed him and fired shots at him, striking the victim in the head.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said there was a 33-year-old witness who was with the victim.

The suspect left the scene in a 2003 Buick Rendezvous, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.