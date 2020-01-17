Man stabbed multiple times in Ypsilanti Township with katana style sword

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in Ypsilanti Township Thursday afternoon.

According to police the victim was stabbed multiple times with a small katana style sword in the left arm, torso and armpit and might have suffered a punctured lung. He is in critical condition at St. Joseph Hospital.

Officers were sent to a parking lot in Ypsilanti Township after a stabbing was reported there. The victim who had several stab wounds to his left side said he was stabbed by his girlfriend after an argument.

The stabber was located at a nearby home and taken into custody. Police say the weapon used was recovered. The stabber was jailed and the case has been sent to the the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office for charges.