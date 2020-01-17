Roseville woman faces charges after killing mother, stuffing her in storage tub last year

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 50-year old Roseville woman faced a judge Friday in connection with her mother’s death.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged Carol Rey with first-degree murder, a felony punishable by life without parole; weapons -- felony firearm, a two-year felony; and, larceny - $20,000 or more, a ten-year felony.

Roseville police said it started back in November 2019, when Rey shot and killed her mother, Patricia Bennett, and then stuffed Bennett’s body inside a large storage tub inside the garage.

Months later, on Tuesday, the victim’s grandson requested a welfare check for his grandmother around 10 a.m. Police said Rey had numerous excuses as to why her mother wasn’t home.

Police then got a search warrant and found Bennett’s body inside the garage on Congress Street in Roseville. Police immediately arrested Rey, but later found out shew was impersonating her mother on social media, even using her phone to text people since November.

Her family didn’t want to talk to Local 4.

Rey was denied bond. She is due back in court Jan. 29.