Tensions rise as Michigan lawmaker addresses comments made to female reporter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Things got heated between supporters and those angry with a Michigan lawmaker Friday when he addressed comments he made to a female reporter.

Sen. Peter Lucido, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 8th district came under fire earlier this week for a comment he allegedly made to the reporter in Lansing.

READ: Lucido under fire for comments made to female reporter

While talking to Michigan Advance reporter Alison Donahue in front of students from Warren De La Salle, an all boys high school, Lucido allegedly said, "hang around. You could have fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

Lucido tweeted an apology on Wednesday, saying, “I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue.”

During a coffee hour in Macomb County on Friday, Lucido said he couldn’t personally apologize to Donahue because of a “fact-finding protocol.”

He spent the first 10 minutes of the coffee hour discussing the controversy, but he repeatedly said there wasn’t much he could say.

“I’m not allowed to say anything at this time," he said.

People on both sides of the issue shared their input at the coffee hour.

“What the senator said, it could be taken a different way," said Roger VanPamel, of Washington Township. “Why does everyone have to draw a line?”

While some believed the comment from Lucido was taken the wrong way, others said there was no other way to interpret what was said.

“There aren’t many ways to interpret. That can be taken one way,” said Kara Sprague, of Clarkston.