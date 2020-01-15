Michigan lawmaker under fire for comments made to female reporter

LANSING, MI – State Sen. Peter Lucido is facing scrutiny for a comment he allegedly made to Michigan Advance reporter Alison Donahue.

Donahue said Lucido made comments to her in front of a group of students from the all-boy Warren De La Salle High School. She said she was asked to "hang around. You could have fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

READ: Michigan lawmaker tells female reporter teenage boys ‘could have a lot of fun with you’

“One minute I’m a reporter, the next I’m a 15-year-old girl,” Donahue said.

The 22-year-old reporter was in Lansing for a comment on a story when she realized she’d be writing a different story.

She said she feels the comments were belittling and came from from a place of power.

Lucido submitted a brief apology on Twitter.

I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue. — Sen. Peter J. Lucido (@SenPeterJLucido) January 15, 2020

Senate colleagues said Lucido would be talking with the majority leader about his comments.