Stomach bug has Michigan State University on alert
School stepping up efforts to keep dorms, dining areas clean
DETROIT – A stomach bug has Michigan State University on high alert.
Students, faculty and staff were all sent an email letting them know about the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses. Multiple people have complained of symptoms including nausea.
David Weismantel, an MSU physician does not believe the illness is food borne. The school is stepping up efforts to keep dorms and dining areas clean. The Ingham County Health Department has been contacted.
