Officials search for driver of SUV that struck bicyclist on Michigan Avenue

DETROIT – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a bicyclist on Michigan Avenue.

The crash happened at 3:55 p.m. Jan. 11, officials said.

A man was riding his bicycle on Michigan Avenue when he was hit by a gray GMC suburban, according to authorities. You can see a picture of the SUV above.

Police said the SUV pulled into a gas station after the collision. The driver got out to look at the scene and then fled, officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.